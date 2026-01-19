Crash affects traffic along I-41 near Lake Butte des Morts

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Oshkosh area should be aware of a traffic crash on Interstate 41 southbound this morning.

Two left lanes are closed beyond the U.S. 45 ramp because of a crash reported shortly after 5:19 a.m. Monday, January 19, 2026. The incident happened near Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County and is being handled by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the closure could last about two hours, but there is no confirmed time for when all lanes will reopen. Two right lanes are also reported closed due to the crash’s impact.

No alternate route has been advised at this time. Drivers are urged to use caution and be alert for first responders in the area.

Disclaimer: This article was adapted from broadcast copy and additional public incident information. It was edited by Scripps AI.