Winnebago County crash cleared, traffic resumes

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities say the crash scene has been cleared, and traffic is resuming near Fox Crossing after an early morning incident.

Sheriff's deputies are working to clear a crash scene near Fox Crossing this morning.

Deputies responded to US 10 EB at County P in Winnebago County at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the left lane is affected, and it will remain closed until authorities are able to clear the damaged vehicle.

Authorities say they expect the scene to be cleared within the hour.

