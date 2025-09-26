Court hearings held for pair accused in Elijah Vue's death

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Court hearings were hold on Friday morning for Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang, the pair charged in connection to Elijah Vue's death.

Baur and Vang had consecutive status conference hearings scheduled on Friday morning at the Manitowoc County courthouse. None of the defendants appeared during the hearing, only their attorneys.

Baur's attorney asked Judge Anthony Lambrecht for more time to go through discovery. Another status conference for Baur was scheduled for Dec. 1.

Vang's attorney also requested more time to go through discovery, mentioning they should be ready to file motions in about 90 days. A scheduling conference for Vang was scheduled for Jan. 8.

Baur, the mother of Elijah Vue, is charged with two felony counts including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, after the three-year-old boy was found dead in September 2024.

Vang was the caretaker of the late three-year-old Elijah Vue. He is is charged with three felonies, including physical abuse of a child and repeated acts causing death.