Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Court documents say Clintonville carjacking suspect stole $200,000 in cash while on the run

Seth Genereau is accused of stealing vehicles and, at one point, breaking into a home.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:28:56-04

BAYFIELD COUNTY (NBC 26)  — A newly released criminal complaint gives new details about how police say a suspected carjacker evaded capture.

Officers say 23-year-old Seth Genereau stole an 81-year-old man's van at a gas station in Clintonville on September 21. He was captured eight days later in Bayfield County.

According to the complaint, he broke into a home in Washburn and stole about $200,000 from a suitcase in a bedroom.

Police also say he stole a kayak, camped on beaches and slept in caves while on the run. He was captured on September 29.

Genereau faces nine charges in Bayfield County and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!