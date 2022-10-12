Court documents say Clintonville carjacking suspect stole $200,000 in cash while on the run

BAYFIELD COUNTY (NBC 26) — A newly released criminal complaint gives new details about how police say a suspected carjacker evaded capture.

Officers say 23-year-old Seth Genereau stole an 81-year-old man's van at a gas station in Clintonville on September 21. He was captured eight days later in Bayfield County.

According to the complaint, he broke into a home in Washburn and stole about $200,000 from a suitcase in a bedroom.

Police also say he stole a kayak, camped on beaches and slept in caves while on the run. He was captured on September 29.

Genereau faces nine charges in Bayfield County and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.