Court appearance scheduled for missing boy's mother and caretaker in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As a new week begins and the search for three-year-old Elijah Vue continues, his mother and caretaker are set to return to the courtroom.

Elijah was last seen on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. under the care of Jesse Vang.

In a Manitowoc County courtroom on Friday, a cash bond was set for Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, at $15,000. Jesse Vang, Elijah's caretaker, also had his cash bond set at $20,000. Both are expected to be charged with child neglect in Manitowoc County court at 1:30 PM Monday.

