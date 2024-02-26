Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Court appearance scheduled for missing boy's mother and caretaker in Manitowoc County

Elijah Vue submitted photo
Two Rivers Police Department
Three-year-old Elijah Vue's disappearance has sparked search parties lasting days.
Elijah Vue submitted photo
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 11:20:49-05

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As a new week begins and the search for three-year-old Elijah Vue continues, his mother and caretaker are set to return to the courtroom.

Elijah was last seen on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. under the care of Jesse Vang.

In a Manitowoc County courtroom on Friday, a cash bond was set for Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, at $15,000. Jesse Vang, Elijah's caretaker, also had his cash bond set at $20,000. Both are expected to be charged with child neglect in Manitowoc County court at 1:30 PM Monday.

Stay up to date with NBC 26.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!