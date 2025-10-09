Country superstar Luke Combs set to headline Lambeau Field this May

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country music fans are in for an unforgettable night as global superstar Luke Combs brings his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” to Green Bay’s iconic Lambeau Field on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This will mark Combs’ first headlining show at Lambeau Field, a venue known for both football grandeur and legendary live performances.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. (local time) via LukeCombs.com. Fans seeking early access can join Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, for a presale starting Tuesday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Season Ticket Holders and Packers partners can secure their seats in an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, October 16.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Luke Combs to Lambeau Field,” said Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow. “He’s an incredibly talented artist and a favorite of Packers fans and music fans in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to an unforgettable night at Lambeau Field.”

Combs will be joined by special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James. The “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” is slated for stadium shows across North America and Europe, with full dates and details available at LukeCombs.com.

Historic Milestones and Electric Performances

Luke Combs’ upcoming concert contributes to Lambeau Field’s legacy of hosting major music acts, following historic shows by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Billy Joel, and Paul McCartney. Combs himself previously sold out back-to-back shows at Green Bay’s Resch Center in 2022, cementing his reputation with Wisconsin crowds.

Speaking about his tour, Combs said, “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t. While the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat!”

Combs’ tour comes amid a record-breaking period in his career. He is the most RIAA-certified country artist of all time (168 million units sold), the first country artist to headline Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and the only one with two songs over a billion streams on Spotify. His latest achievement includes four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

His new 3-song collection, The Prequel, featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These,” was released last week. Combs is also nominated for three awards at the 2025 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which recently became his 19th consecutive #1 single. His hit “Back in the Saddle” continues to climb the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Combs’ critically acclaimed album, Fathers & Sons, explores family, fatherhood, and the depth of parental bonds, earning praise from NPR Music for transcending the country genre into global pop stardom.

Known for his electrifying live shows and memorable collaborations, Combs continues to make history with star-studded duets, major festival headlining slots, and milestone charitable events.

For further tour information, ticketing details, and updates on new music and awards, visit LukeCombs.com.

