Could Artificial Intelligence affect the election?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Getting all the facts before casting your ballot should be easier than ever, but it's not, especially as AI-generated content evolves.

"Any tool is dangerous if you use it inappropriately, right? So, this is exactly what we're seeing," said UWGB Professor Kris Purzycki.

Former photo editor Kris Purzycki has been designing content for the last two decades, and he says he's concerned about AI.

"It's almost impossible to try to tell the difference between the two, because it's just happening so fast," Purzycki said.

As AI evolves, Purzycki says undecided voters should have a trusted source to verify what they're seeing.

"To anyone who is undecided or still conducting research, just be careful, and look for sources that are verifiable," Purzycki said.

Purzycki is also encouraging voters to be on the lookout for content that appears exaggerated, pointing to the AI-generated photo President Trump shared of Taylor Swift falsely endorsing him.

"Just because it registers and clicks with my own biases and my own views of the world, doesn't mean it's real," Purzycki said.

If you didn't already know, Wisconsin is one of a few state with a new law on the books that requires a disclaimer for all AI-generated content.

If a group breaks that rule, the could face a $1,000 penalty.