Coroner: Elderly Manitowoc County siblings died months apart, no foul play suspected

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Following months of uncertainty, the Manitowoc County Coroner has published the results regarding the deaths of two elderly siblings discovered in their rural residence earlier this year.

Kenneth Krall, 82, and his sister, Sandra Krall, 74, were found dead in their home on Feb. 3 in the Town of Two Creeks. The case drew widespread attention after investigators revealed the siblings had not died at the same time and that the home's electrical power was not functioning when they were found.

On Monday, Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green released the results of the investigation, shedding new light on what happened.

According to the coroner, Kenneth and Sandra Krall were found lying within a few feet of each other in the living room of the home where they had lived for many years. They were discovered by a person who leased some of their land.

Investigators determined the siblings died months apart.

The coroner said Kenneth Krall had been dead for more than six months before he was found and was last known to be alive around May 2025.

Sandra Krall, meanwhile, had been dead for several days before the pair were discovered on Feb. 3, 2026,.

The home's utilities had been shut off in December 2025, according to the coroner's report.

An autopsy determined Sandra Krall died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with other heart-related conditions listed as contributing factors. Her manner of death was ruled natural.

Due to advanced decomposition, investigators could not pinpoint the exact cause of Kenneth Krall's death. The coroner declared both the cause and manner of death as undetermined, noting that his forensic exam revealed no significant trauma.

Expanded toxicology testing and X-rays were performed on both siblings and revealed no significant findings.

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the case, the coroner said investigators found no evidence of foul play.

The findings provide some answers to a case that puzzled neighbors and prompted questions about how the siblings were found together despite dying months apart.