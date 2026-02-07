Cornerstone Community Center expanding, eying major events

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Cornerstone Community Center is growing in a big way, adding a fourth ice rink and a new 3,000-seat arena designed to host larger events than ever before.

Manager Don Chilson says the expansion comes after years of maximizing every inch of ice time available.

“We’ve run out of ice time from the three sheets we have plus the De Pere ice rink,” Chilson explained. “All the programs have continued to grow since COVID, so the need has only gotten stronger.”

The new rink is being built next door to the current facility, and Chilson says seeing the building take shape has energized the community.

“Now that we have a roof on top, it feels real,” he said. “The community is really starting to get excited about what kind of events will be held here — not just local games, but larger national and even international competitions.”

While Cornerstone has long been a hub for local hockey, curling, and figure skating, the expanded venue could make Ashwaubenon a destination for high-profile tournaments and showcase events. Chilson, a fan of winter sports, says the timing couldn’t be better with the Winter Olympics underway.

“I enjoy curling, the figure skating competitions, and the hockey games,” he said, encouraging people to check out the new space when it opens.

The expansion is expected to be completed this fall, just in time for hockey season.

Cornerstone is still working to raise $2.8 million to finish the project and open debt-free.

Chilson believes the investment will pay off, not only in national exposure but by giving local athletes and fans a “miniature stadium” to call their own.

