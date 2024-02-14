Congregation embraces Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday

DE PERE (NBC 26) — It's Ash Wednesday, and congregations across the world are embracing the beginning of Lent.

St. Anne's Episcopal congregation is accommodating parishioners who aren't able to make it to the morning or evening services and those who might be curious about this centuries-old tradition.

Receiving ashes on your forehead in the shape of a cross dates back centuries, and congregation leaders say Ashes to Go is about bringing important traditions from behind church walls and making them available to those who might not be comfortable attending an entire service.

People had the chance to drive or even walk through a quick service Wednesday morning to get the experience for themselves and learn more about Lent and Ash Wednesday.

Congregation leaders say it's all about learning more and letting people know everyone is welcome.

"You know, really the reaction from people is delight, and I know that delight and Lent are two words that don't go together, but people are delighted that we do this, and they're really grateful that they have this chance to stop for three minutes so they can have this experience," said Rector Tyler Richards.

Ashes to go was offered during the morning and afternoon before traditional services and communion at St. Anne's.

Church leaders say it's a fun way of sharing that forgiveness—given and received—is available to everyone.