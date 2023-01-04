Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot, which stemmed from a confrontation that began off school grounds, Sheboygan Police said.

Police responded around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday to a reported disturbance called in by a 44-year-old Sheboygan man. Police said an incident happened between two drivers. The incident happened away from the Pigeon River and Etude Elementary School grounds but both drivers ended up in the parking lot.

After speaking with both sides of the disturbance, police said a 28-year-old Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after she pointed a firearm at the man while seated in her car. She was arrested for Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Pointing a Firearm at Another Person. Her firearm was seized as evidence of the violations.

The incident was not related to school and no one was harmed, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and police are still collecting information and talking to possible witnesses. The woman was booked at the police department and released. The incident did not pose a threat to school safety and the school day proceeded normally.

The Sheboygan Police Department encourages people involved in traffic incidents to contact the police right away and allow officers to investigate the incident.