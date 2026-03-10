Community Town Hall featuring Charlie Berens to address data center impacts in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Residents of Beaver Dam will gather at the Juneau Community Center Tuesday for a community-led town hall on the local impacts of large-scale data center development.

The event will feature Wisconsin comedian and journalist Charlie Berens alongside community leaders, technical experts, and residents living near the project site.

The town hall comes as Beaver Dam residents seek greater transparency following approval and construction of a Meta A.I. data center that many community members say advanced without broad public awareness.

A second proposed data center is expected to come before the Beaver Dam Common Council for consideration later this month.

Speakers will discuss potential impacts related to electricity demand, water use, land use, and long-term community costs.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with speakers from 6:30–8:30 p.m. followed by a community discussion and Q&A from 8:45–10 p.m.

A cash bar and food will be available until 10 p.m.

Instead of charging admission, organizers are requesting donations.