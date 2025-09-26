Community steps up to help students in need

APPLETON (NBC 26) — When educators in Appleton put out a call for help, the community answered — with donations aimed at giving local students stability and a fair chance to succeed.

Molly McGregor, a social worker with the Appleton Area School District, says the school year has only just begun, but nearly 300 students in the district are experiencing some form of homelessness.

With numbers like that, McGregor turned to social media to ask for donations — and neighbors wasted no time responding.

“Families are experiencing different things now,” McGregor explained. “We have a higher number of families in unsheltered situations. There’s a larger number of families in hotels and just really living in the moment and really need that support and basic needs. These food bags are just instrumental in helping them and helping our students come to school prepared and ready to succeed.”

The donations come in many forms — from school supplies and hygiene products to groceries. Social workers and district staff pack items into bags and hand them out directly to students who need them.

District leaders say the generosity reflects a close-knit community, though the need this year appears greater than in years past.

While the drive has had a strong turnout for food donations, McGregor notes there’s still a need for:

School supplies

Hygiene products

Monetary donations for gift cards

Volunteer time

You too can help make a difference in a students life, to donate time, money or resources, you can click here.