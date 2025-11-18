Community steps up as NBC 26's winter weather clothing drive helps De Pere families

DE PERE (NBC 26) — As winter weather settles into Northeast Wisconsin, the need among local families is rising, and the community is stepping up in a big way.

On Monday, NBC 26 delivered dozens of boxes filled with coats, mittens, sweaters, snow pants, and cold-weather essentials to the District Office of the Unified School District of De Pere, donated by viewers through our Winter Weather Clothing Drive. All of it went to a large community giveaway serving families in the De Pere School District.

District staff say the timing couldn’t be more critical. Many families are struggling this year under the weight of rising costs, the recent FoodShare shutdown, and added financial pressure during the holiday season.

School social worker Michelle Dahlke says the need is not only widespread but in many cases, unseen.

“The need is great, and there are people that you won't even think need help this year. We've just had a lot of families that are struggling, and a lot of families that are prideful and don't really want anyone to know that they're struggling.”

The giveaway was created in just a matter of days, sparked by a major community donation and the surge of winter gear dropped off at our NBC 26 studios. District staff quickly worked to expand the event beyond clothing to basic essentials, including food, toiletries, and gas assistance.

Along with the cold-weather gear, the district purchased $10,000 in gift cards, each worth $100, with the generous donation of a local donor, to help families with groceries, gas, and other essentials. Staff say they expect to hand out all of them.

Dahlke says the support arriving today reflects the heart of the community.

“This community has been fantastic. If there's a need, we ask for it and we get it. It's been great.”

Families began lining up before the event even officially opened, and organizers say they’ve received calls and emails throughout the day thanking them for the help.

District leaders say that every family that asked for assistance received it, thanks to the generosity of community members and donors.