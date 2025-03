NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — It's St. Patrick's Day, and that means the Shamrock Club in New London will be changing the name of the community to New Dublin.

That happens around 9:30 a.m., and Irish fun and festivities will continue through the rest of the week.

The Grand Parade will be complete with marching bands, Irish wake parody, and all sorts of Celtic fun.

