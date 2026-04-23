Community group pushes to protect Machickanee Trails from logging

ABRAMS (NBC 26) — The Machickanee Trail Preservation Group is stepping up efforts to ensure a popular hidden gem remains untouched by upcoming logging plans.

Nestled inside a scenic forest in Abrams, volunteers and neighbors say they are determined to safeguard the Machickanee Trails and the canopy views that draw outdoor enthusiasts year-round.

Josh Schmitt, a dedicated supporter of the trails, says the group’s goal is to strike a balance between supporting the timber industry and promoting sustainable forestry practices — all while protecting the natural beauty that fuels tourism and recreation in the area.

“We really believe that this is a recreation area, and it should be treated as a recreation area,” Schmitt told NBC 26. “It should not be in this timber sale that's being proposed right now.”

Schmitt is urging county leaders to formally designate the Machickanee Trails as a recreational area, which would make them off limits to future logging contracts.

While the request wasn’t part of the county board’s agenda in its latest meeting — meaning leaders could not take immediate action — Schmitt sees speaking directly to officials as an important first step.

A clearer timeline on whether protections will be enacted is expected next month, when the issue will be officially added to the agenda for discussion.

NBC 26 will continue following this story as it develops.