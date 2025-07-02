Community gathers to honor fallen Milwaukee police officer in procession

MILWAUKEE — Sirens echoed through Milwaukee Tuesday night as community members lined the streets to pay their respects to Officer Kendall Corder, who died in the line of duty.

The 32-year-old officer's body, wrapped in an American flag, was escorted to the funeral home by fellow officers in a procession that brought the community together in mourning.

The officer's body was brought to the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home located near 15th and Oklahoma.

"My heart felt broken as I watched all of these officers who have lost a fallen brother," Sister Stella DeVenuta said.

DeVenuta was among many community members who watched as the hearse made its way from the medical examiner's office through the streets of Milwaukee.

"I needed to be here. I needed to be present because it's about compassion for other people," she said.

DeVenuta felt called to pay her respects to Officer Corder and the entire police department.

"We have to have that tenderness here and express our compassion in ways that take us out of our zone. It took me off my couch," she said.

Milwaukee community pays its respect to Officer Kendall Corder

Rebecca Sietum brought her grandchildren to witness the procession.

"Each officer out here is in our line of duty serving us each and every day with one of the most hardest jobs, and they deserve every respect and nothing like this," Sietum said.

For Sietum, bringing her grandchildren was a teaching moment about respect and empathy.

"It's important for them to know, and my grandson would like to be a police officer growing up," she said.

Officer Corder served the city for six years. A member of the force will be assigned to watch over his body 24/7 until his funeral.

