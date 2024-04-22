Watch Now
Communities prepare for Earth Day

Communities have been embracing Earth Day for decades, and organizers say it's a great way to clean up your neighborhood.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 21, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Monday is Earth Day, and community members across northeast Wisconsin are doing their part to keep their neighborhoods clean.

In Green Bay, On Broadway is recognizing the day with a clean-up event, and shifts are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday if you'd like to sign up.

According to EARTHDAY.ORG, founders created and organized the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.

They say it's an effort to encourage communities to come together to protect the planet.

If you live in the Appleton area, you can also enjoy a number of Earth Day events from Outagamie County.

