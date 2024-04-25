Communities going purple for Crime Victims' Rights Week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It might be harder to spot in the daylight, but communities across northeast Wisconsin are going purple for National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"Until it happens to you, you don't realize how much in need you become, and this is when those services come into play," said Brown County Executive Jeff Flynt.

Flynt says hundreds of innocent people get dragged through the criminal justice system every year at no fault of their own.

That's why different buildings like the Brown County Courthouse are illuminated in purple this week.

"Which is basically a callout to anyone in the community to say, "How can I assist those who I know are victims of crime, and what role can I play," Flynt said.

Flynt says Wisconsin voters passed Marsy's Law four years ago, and it offers crime victims with a strong voice to make sure they're no longer treated as uninterested observers in the courtroom.

"A lot of times, re-victimization and trauma can occur with an individual, and if you have to go in front of court and face the same person, it's re-traumatizing yourself all over again," Flynt said.

Flynt says if you see your community illuminated in purple this week to remember help and resources are available.

"There are 16 different crime victims' rights that are available," Flynt said.

Neighborhoods across the state will likely continue shining purple lights from now until Saturday.

To learn more about Marsy's Law and what resources are available, you can click HERE.

