Collins Aerospace permanently closing Peshtigo facility

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — Collins Aerospace announced it will be permanently closing its Peshtigo facility.

In a warn notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the company said they will start layoffs around July 28 and expects the facility to close on or about December 15.

The plant, located on Maple Street in Peshtigo has 100 employees.

In the warn notice, Collins Aerospace stated employees will not be entitled to displace less-senior employees at other locations.

According to information provided on the Collins Aerospace website, the company works "side-by-side with customers and partners to dream, design and deliver solutions that redefine the future of our industry." Online job sites indicate the Peshtigo facility was responsible for designing, constructing, and certifying aircraft seats.

Headquartered in North Carolina, Collins Aerospace is owned by Raytheon Technologies and employs 73,000 people over 300 facilities worldwide.

