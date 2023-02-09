Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip

clintonville robbery.png
Clintonville Police
clintonville robbery.png
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 10:33:36-05

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.

Police responded to the Kwik Trip at the intersection of West Madison Street at South Main Street on Wednesday. According to the police, the suspect entered the store, took an item, and went up to the cash register. When approaching the counter, police said the suspect demanded money and lifted his t-shirt to show a handgun in his waistband.

After taking cash from the register, police said he ran off, heading west from the business. Police searched the area but couldn't find him.

Police are asking other businesses and homeowners to check their surveillance video and call police if they have any information. The Clintonville Police Department can be reached at 715-823-3117.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!