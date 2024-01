Clintonville Police are seeking help with the case of a missing man.

Jeremy Wade, 24, told family he was in the Oshkosh area for work and was supposed to come home on January 25, according to a Clintonville Police Department social media post.

He was last seen January 24, according to police.

He was driving a black, Saturn four-door car, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clintonville Police at (715) 823-3117.