Clintonville named one of America’s most overlooked travel gems

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — Clintonville has been named one of America’s overlooked travel gems in a new survey highlighting under-the-radar destinations with untapped tourism potential.

The Waupaca County town ranked No. 66 in a nationwide survey conducted by web hosting platform Hostinger, which polled 3,000 travelers about small towns they believe deserve more attention from tourists.

According to the survey, Clintonville’s appeal is rooted in its aviation, vehicle and manufacturing history. The report specifically highlighted the FWD Seagrave Museum, which showcases the town’s role in engineering and industrial innovation.

The survey also pointed to Clintonville’s traditional downtown streets, local businesses and surrounding northeastern Wisconsin scenery as assets that could attract road-trippers interested in history, industry and rural landscapes.

Hostinger said many overlooked towns struggle less with attractions and more with online visibility, with travelers often relying on search engines, reviews and business websites when deciding where to stop during trips.

Lake Placid, Florida, topped the list, followed by Eastport, Maine, and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.