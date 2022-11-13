Clintonville K9 finds gun, drugs during traffic stop

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — A Mosinee man, 49, was arrested in Clintonville during a traffic stop for the possession of drugs and a handgun Saturday night.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of West Street and Waupaca Street at 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle traveling with no license plates.

During the stop, K-9 Thor of the Clintonville Police Department alerted officers of the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found and obtained 42.04 grams of methamphetamine, 9.22 grams of marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia, and a 9mm Beretta handgun.

Clintonville Police Department

As a result of the search, the suspect was arrested for the following



Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance on or within 1,000 feet from a park

Enhancer for the use of a dangerous weapon.

The Mosinee man was transported to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.