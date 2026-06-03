Clintonville Farmers Market moves to new location, adjusts hours

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — A new location and time are set for the upcoming season of the Clintonville Farmers Market, organizers announced in a news release.

The market, operated by Compassionate Connections Center, will begin Sunday, June 7, at its new location — the green space adjacent to the Clintonville Public Library at 75 Hemlock St. The market will continue through Oct. 4, with hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the market will feature a rotating selection of local farmers, gardeners, bakers, artisans, and food producers.

The market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. Organizers say they are working to get SNAP/EBT benefits accepted, as well as credit and debit cards.

For additional information and for vendor or sponsorship opportunities, neighbors may contact Compassionate Connections Center or email the market at clintonvillefmc@gmail.com.

