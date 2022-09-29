Clintonville carjacking suspect now in custody, authorities announced Thursday

BAYFIELD COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Seth Genereau is in custody, the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Genereau and all officers involved are safe.

PREVIOUS: A man suspected in a Clintonville carjacking may have been spotted in a home late Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a residence on Howell Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday where a male with similar features as Seth Genereau was found inside their home.

The person ran away from the home and was last seen wearing beige-colored clothing. Area residents are asked to keep an eye out for him and call 911 immediately.

Genereau is accused of stealing an 81-year-old man's black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a Citgo gas station on Main Street in Clintonville. He's also accused of crashing that car, stealing another one, getting it stuck after fleeing authorities, and then running away into the woods.