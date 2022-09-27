Clintonville carjacking suspect no longer believed to be hiding in woods

BAYFIELD COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the Clintonville carjacking suspect might not be hiding in the woods any longer.

The sheriff's office said there has been no new information or sightings since Friday, but authorities suspect Seth Genereau is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather. He may have been picked up by a passing driver, the sheriff's office said.

Genereau is accused of stealing an 81-year-old man's black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a Citgo gas station on Main Street in Clintonville.

Anyone who sees Genereau is encouraged to call 911.

Here is a previous update from the sheriff's office that has another photo of the suspect: