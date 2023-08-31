Clerk assaulted, merchandise stolen from Fox Crossing gas station

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Four people assaulted a gas station clerk and stole merchandise from a Fox Crossing gas station Sunday, according to a Fox Crossing Police Department news release.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Citgo AV Food Mart, 975 Racine Road in Fox Crossing, for what was initially reported as a robbery. Four people had entered the store, one person had struck the clerk and the group had stolen several products, according to police.

Fox Crossing officers responded and learned the suspects had all fled the scene. Menasha Police assisted with the use of their K9 unit. Officers were unable to locate the suspects, however did recover many items of evidence left behind at the crime scene.

The suspects were described to officers as being younger males, wearing mostly darker clothing and masks to hide their identities. Fox Crossing Police released a brief video of the incident along with still images of the suspects from the business's surveillance footage.

This investigation is active and detectives are following several leads, according to Fox Crossing Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Megan Hickey at 920-720-7109, or via private message on Facebook (@FoxCrossingPD), or anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app or by calling 920-231-TIPS (8477).

The Fox Crossing Police Department thanks Menasha Police and the Winnebago County 911 Dispatch Center for their assistance with the initial response.