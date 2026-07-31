City of Manitowoc takes ownership of former Madison School property

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc has officially taken ownership of the former Madison School property, marking the next step in deciding what the site could become.

City officials say they've already begun talking with developers interested in the property after opening a formal request for proposals in July. While several developers have toured the site, no plans have been approved and no specific development has been selected.

CITY OF MANITOWOC The former Madison School is now owned by the City of Manitowoc after the property officially transferred from the Manitowoc Public School District.

The city also says there are no plans to demolish the former school building at this time.

The Manitowoc Public School District has finished removing items it plans to reuse at other schools. The playground remains open to the public and will continue to be available like any other city park.

CITY OF MANITOWOC Former Madison School enters a new chapter as city takes ownership

As discussions continue, city leaders say they want any future development to fit the surrounding neighborhood while making the most of the property's location and views. They also say preserving the area's natural beauty will be a priority.

The city expects to continue meeting with interested developers over the coming months and says it will share updates as plans move forward.