City of Manitowoc releases results from its Drive Sober Campaign

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Drive Sober Campaign in Manitowoc has ended, and the Manitowoc Police Department has released its latest results.

The Winter Drive Sober Campaign began December 13, 2024 and ended January 1, 2025.

According to police, they dedicated 460.5 hours on traffic enforcement which resultED in 301 traffic stops with the following enforcement action: 62 citations (three of which were OWI offenses), 207 written warnings, 89 verbal warnings, 5 drug arrests, 5 felony arrests and 5 misdemeanor arrests.

Even though most of the holidays have ended, the Manitowoc Police Department would like to encourage drivers to put safety first during this time, and they would like to thank the community who found a safe way to get home.