City of Manawa votes to stabilize shoreline after dam breach

CITY OF MANAWA (NBC 26) — The Manawa Common Council has voted to pursue a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to stabilize the shoreline by the dam.

This comes after the dam breached earlier this year.

According to the mayor, the area of concern is the shoreline by Sturm Memorial Library and Kobussen.

Mayor Mike Frazier says the concern of the Wisconsin DNR Fish and Wildlife Department is that more silt may wash into the river and possibly harm any endangered species.

If the USDA grant is approved, the work could begin this fall or early winter.

Flood cleanup at Lindsay Park has been completed.

There are still some building, field, and court repairs that will need to be done.

City officials have met with FERC, Wisconsin DNR, and the City’s engineer Cedar Corporation several times and anticipate more meetings in the future.

There are still many hurdles to clear as the agencies have informed us that this will be a lengthy process.