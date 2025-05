APPLETON (NBC 26) — The City of Appleton has voted to ban alcoholic beverages within 20 feet of playgrounds and pavilions in city parks.

The city council voted unanimously for the ban, which gets rid of a permit process that allowed people to drink wine and beer in those areas.

The city says the permitting was ineffective and difficult to enforce.

The city says that alcohol can still be consumed at park pavilions, but it has to only happen during registered events.