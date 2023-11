FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Firefighters say the back porch of a home caught fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the 100 block of McWilliams Street at 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by a cigarette that wasn't properly extinguished and thrown out.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames, and the fire did not spread to the rest of the home.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.