Chronic Wasting Disease found in wild deer near Peshtigo

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — The DNR confirmed Thursday that a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a wild deer in Marinette County.

The positive test result came from a 3-year-old adult buck near Peshtigo that was humanely dispatched after showing signs of illness, the DNR said.

As a result, the current feeding and baiting ban in Marinette County will be extended for three additional years, according to the DNR. The expiration date could be extended further if additional cases are detected in the county.

The DNR said baiting or feeding deer encourages the animals to congregate unnaturally around a food source, increasing the risk of disease transmission.

CWD is a fatal, infectious disease that affects the nervous systems of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou, according to the DNR. More information about CWD, including sampling and carcass disposal locations, is available on the DNR's website.