Christmas Eve in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — Wednesday is Christmas Eve, and our Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods have a few festivities going on if you're hoping to celebrate.

Door County:

Merry-Time Festival of Trees



Nov. 15 through Dec. 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay

Regular admission is $15 per person

Fond du Lac:

Lakeside Park Holiday Lights



Nov. 27 through Jan. 1

5 to 11 p.m.

Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac

Free admission

Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM

Fox Cities:

Fox Cities Festival of Lights



Dec. 24

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Darboy Community Park in Appleton

Suggested admission donation is $5 per person

Green Bay Area:

Winter Jubilee Light Show



Nov. 28 through Dec. 26 (select days)

6 to 9 p.m.

Free admission

Projected onto Lambeau Field’s west façade in Titletown

Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 87.9 FM

Holiday Lights on the Fox



Nov. 28 through Dec. 31

5 to 10 p.m.

Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere

Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle

Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM

Lakeshore:

Evergleams on Eight



Nov. 26 through Jan. 5

8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc

Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays

Lights in Lincoln Park Drive-Thru



Dec. 11 to Dec. 29

5 to 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc

Admission is a $5 donation per vehicle

Christmas in the Mansion



Nov. 26 through Jan. 4

Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc

Free admission

Oshkosh:

Celebration of Lights



Nov. 28 through Dec. 31

5:30 to 9 p.m.

EAA Grounds in Oshkosh

Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation

Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM

Nutcracker in the Castle



Nov. 21 to Jan. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh

Admission is $17 per adult, $13 per youth (ages 5-17), free for members or children 4 and under

If you know of any holiday happenings that are missing from this list, you can email us at news@nbc26.com.

Have a safe and merry Christmas!