Christmas Eve in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — Wednesday is Christmas Eve, and our Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods have a few festivities going on if you're hoping to celebrate.
Door County:
- Nov. 15 through Dec. 30
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay
- Regular admission is $15 per person
Fond du Lac:
- Nov. 27 through Jan. 1
- 5 to 11 p.m.
- Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac
- Free admission
- Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM
Fox Cities:
- Dec. 24
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Darboy Community Park in Appleton
- Suggested admission donation is $5 per person
Green Bay Area:
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 26 (select days)
- 6 to 9 p.m.
- Free admission
- Projected onto Lambeau Field’s west façade in Titletown
- Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 87.9 FM
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
- 5 to 10 p.m.
- Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere
- Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle
- Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM
Lakeshore:
- Nov. 26 through Jan. 5
- 8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc
- Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays
Lights in Lincoln Park Drive-Thru
- Dec. 11 to Dec. 29
- 5 to 8 p.m.
- Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc
- Admission is a $5 donation per vehicle
- Nov. 26 through Jan. 4
- Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc
- Free admission
Oshkosh:
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
- 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- EAA Grounds in Oshkosh
- Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation
- Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM
- Nov. 21 to Jan. 5
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh
- Admission is $17 per adult, $13 per youth (ages 5-17), free for members or children 4 and under
If you know of any holiday happenings that are missing from this list, you can email us at news@nbc26.com.
Have a safe and merry Christmas!