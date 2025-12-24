Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Christmas Eve in Northeast Wisconsin

Looking for something to do this Christmas Eve? Here's a look at options across our neighborhoods.
(NBC 26) — Wednesday is Christmas Eve, and our Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods have a few festivities going on if you're hoping to celebrate.

Door County:

Merry-Time Festival of Trees

  • Nov. 15 through Dec. 30
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay
  • Regular admission is $15 per person

Fond du Lac:

Lakeside Park Holiday Lights

  • Nov. 27 through Jan. 1
  • 5 to 11 p.m.
  • Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac
  • Free admission
  • Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM

Fox Cities:

Fox Cities Festival of Lights

  • Dec. 24
  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Darboy Community Park in Appleton
  • Suggested admission donation is $5 per person

Green Bay Area:

Winter Jubilee Light Show

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 26 (select days)
  • 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Free admission
  • Projected onto Lambeau Field’s west façade in Titletown
  • Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 87.9 FM

Holiday Lights on the Fox

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
  • 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere
  • Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle
  • Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM

Lakeshore:

Evergleams on Eight

  • Nov. 26 through Jan. 5
  • 8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc
  • Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays

Lights in Lincoln Park Drive-Thru

  • Dec. 11 to Dec. 29
  • 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc
  • Admission is a $5 donation per vehicle

Christmas in the Mansion

  • Nov. 26 through Jan. 4
  • Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc
  • Free admission

Oshkosh:

Celebration of Lights

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
  • 5:30 to 9 p.m.
  • EAA Grounds in Oshkosh
  • Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation
  • Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM

Nutcracker in the Castle

  • Nov. 21 to Jan. 5
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh
  • Admission is $17 per adult, $13 per youth (ages 5-17), free for members or children 4 and under

If you know of any holiday happenings that are missing from this list, you can email us at news@nbc26.com.

Have a safe and merry Christmas!

