Christkindmarket returning after chilly setback

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Downtown Green Bay’s holiday spirit is about to soar as Christkindlmarket on Broadway returns to the Broadway District, bringing a fresh wave of festive programming, tempting new food options, and cherished traditions for all ages.

Market Dates & Opening Celebration

This year’s Christkindlmarket transforms Broadway into a European-style holiday wonderland from November 20 through December 20 (closed Thanksgiving Day). Guests can explore specialty foods, shopping, entertainment, and hands-on activities—all designed to spark joy for families and visitors alike.

The festivities kick off Thursday, November 20 at 5 p.m. with the Broadway District Tree Lighting Ceremony. Holiday cheer will fill the air as community leaders—Mayor Eric Genrich, Brad Toll (Discover Green Bay), Brian Johnson (On Broadway, Inc.), and Santa himself—welcome the season and local guests.

Festive Entertainment & Seasonal Surprises

Throughout the market’s five weeks, Christkindlmarket on Broadway promises endless holiday magic. Highlights include:

Santa & Reindeer Visits: November 20 and December 13—two chances for kids to meet Santa and share their wish lists.

Holiday Carolers & Sled Dogs: Enjoy classic tunes and meet local canine stars.

Story Time with Christkind: Gather for magical holiday tales.

The Grinch & Krampus: Beloved (and mischievous) favorites make appearances.

Surprise Guests & Entertainment: Expect new delights every week!

Full programming schedules are available on the Christkindlmarket on Broadway website and may be subject to change.

Get Creative: Hands-On Holiday Workshops

Whether you’re a maker or just love a festive challenge, DIY workshops await throughout the season:

Charcuterie board woodburning

Cake pop crafting

Gingerbread house decorating

And more creative holiday projects

Workshop spots fill quickly—check online for dates, pricing, and sign-up details.

Minzo’s & The Lorelei Inn: A Delicious Collaboration

Foodies rejoice! Minzo’s, a longtime Christkindlmarket vendor run by Bob Stahl, is teaming up with The Lorelei Inn, Green Bay’s oldest German restaurant. Guests can savor new German-inspired dishes based on Lorelei’s traditions, offering a true taste of local heritage.

“I love getting out on the street, literally, and showing new faces what the Lorelei has to offer,” Stahl said. “It’s great exposure to those who may not know us, especially during the holidays.”

Expanded Food & Beverage Offerings

Market-goers can indulge in a wide array of treats, including:

Fresh Heritage Coffee

Roasted nuts & kettle corn

Giant pretzels with homemade beer cheese (Voyageurs)

Hot chocolate bar with festive toppings (peppermint, caramel, whipped cream)

Non-alcoholic beer & seltzer options

Don’t miss the commemorative Christkindlmarket mugs, back by popular demand and available as an add-on with hot chocolate or traditional German Glühwein.

Broadway Winter Wine & Beer Walk

Continue the holiday celebration with the Winter Wine & Beer Walk this Friday, 4–9 p.m. Sample wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks at local businesses across the district. Guests can enjoy VIP packages, upgraded drink selections, and chances to win prizes. Full details and ticket info can be found on the On Broadway website.

For the latest updates, programming schedules, and ticket information, visit Christkindlmarket on Broadway and On Broadway, Inc..