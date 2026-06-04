Chris Lane to perform free outdoor concert at Titletown's Summer Fun Days Showcase on Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country music singer-songwriter Chris Lane will take the stage at Titletown on Saturday night as part of the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase, presented by Ticketmaster.

The free outdoor concert is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the west end of the Titletown Football Field, across from the front entrance to Titletown Flats. The Summer Fun Days Showcase runs from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

The event features outdoor fun and activities for all ages to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, including a variety of programs, music, and food and beverage offerings throughout the day.

Free parking will be available in Titletown Lot 15 and the Lambeau Field parking lots. Carry-ins such as coolers, outside food and beverages, umbrellas, and tents are not permitted. Attendees may be subject to bag checks at main entry points.

