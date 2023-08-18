Chilton High School debuts new athletic complex

CHILTON (NBC 26) — Chilton High School debuted a new athletic complex Thursday, just in time for high school football season.

Zac Halbach and Samantha Koehler are seniors at Chilton High School and three-sport athletes. They said this new athletic complex could change the way they participate in their sports.

For example, the old field had grass. Now, it's turf.

“I'm excited to get on turf,” Halbach said. “I feel quicker on it. The turf burn might be a little bit of an issue, but you got to deal with that. Take the good with the bad.”

The new track is made of rubber, not blacktop.

“We couldn't run in the rain, we'd slip and fall and it's really hard. We got shin splints all the time,” Koehler said.

Koehler and Halbach both played off-campus for their football games and track meets, and they said having this new facility on campus will be a welcome change.

“We're gonna be home,” Koehler said. “So... we'll have more supporting people and it'll be a really great experience.”

Superintendent Sue Kaphingst said the old field also posed a safety risk.

“We were going to a park where there was no fencing,” Kaphingst said. “There was no possible way to make sure that the playing field was safe. There would be times where you would go there and there would be broken glass.”

The field was christened in the Tigers' home opener Thursday night against Crivitz, which Halbach said is a big game for the team.

“It's extremely exciting,” Halbach said.