Chilton fire department rescues man on roof of home

CHILTON (NBC 26) — One man was rescued from the roof of a house on fire in Chilton, according to the Chilton Fire Department.

The fire department said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fox Street at 5:56 p.m. on Thursday, where crews found flames coming from the side of the home.

Smoke and heat had forced a man to climb onto the roof, where crews were able to use a ladder to help him down.

According to the fire department, the fire was controlled within 30 minutes of their arrival and the home was "gutted."

The fire department said the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross, and one cat died of smoke inhalation.

The fire department said the cause appears to be accidental, and the investigation is ongoing.