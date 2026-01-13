Children's Wisconsin halts gender-affirming care over 'escalating legal and federal regulatory risk'

Children's Wisconsin will no longer provide gender affirming care to LGBTQ+ patients, citing escalating legal and regulatory risks facing healthcare systems nationwide, according to a spokesperson.

The position that the bans are illegal hinges on the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment. Although a decision isn't expected for months, Joe St. George, deputy political director for Scripps News, says there isn't a definitive way this case could go.

"The Supreme Court is a bit of a mixed bag on the issue of transgender rights in recent years, they've protected transgender Americans from firings and in some cases while upholding state bans on gender affirming surgeries for minors in other cases," St. George said.

Right now, Wisconsin is not a state that bans transgender athletes from choosing which team they are a part of.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

