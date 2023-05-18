Children removed from Waupun home, man with warrants in custody

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — The Waupun Police Department in conjunction with the Lake Winnebago MEG-Drug (LWAM) unit executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the 200 block of Fond Du Lac Street for a report from Child Protective Services (CPS) that a child was potentially in danger at the home.

As reported by the Waupun Police Department, information was received there was illegal drug activity occurring at the home. Living conditions were also reported to be not favorable for children.

Law enforcement and CPS conducted a home visit. While at the residence, evidence of drug paraphernalia was found. It was further suspected that there was at least one fugitive with nationwide warrants currently at the home.

During an initial home search, police said they located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

A 45-year-old Pardeeville man was located by law enforcement barricaded in a small room within the basement. Police stated they gave the man commands to surrender and he cooperated and surrendered peacefully.

The man was wanted on numerous warrants through Columbia County on drug-related offenses, criminal traffic offenses and bail-jumping offenses. He was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Drug and criminal-related charges are also being referred to the Fond du Lac District Attoreny's Office against two Wuapun women and a Waupn man.

Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services removed the child from the home and are working on finding a placement for the children.

The Waupun Police Department stated, "The collaboration between all agencies involved and the Waupun PD will continue to work diligently with these agencies to keep this community safe."