Children in Peshtigo, Oconto enjoy their snow day

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Thursday’s snowfall meant something more for some children throughout Northeast Wisconsin, as many had the chance to stay at home and enjoy a snow day.

“I was like really excited and surprised,” said Cloey Oberg, Peshtigo.

Valerie Juarez

For some, having a snow day meant not having to take hard exams.

“We did have a big test for social studies,” said Oberg.

“I had a big science test today and that is being pushed until Monday,” said Bella Klug, Peshtigo.

For other children across Peshtigo and Oconto, Thursday’s winter wonderland meant a snowy playground.

Valerie Juarez

“Mostly built like these walls for snowball fights,” said another child.

“I was excited because we get to have fun, build snowballs, snowmen, get to have snowball fights,” said Oberg.

The fun didn’t stop there, children sledded and also made snow angels.

“My dad had called me, he told me to make a snowman that was bigger than me and he’d give me five dollars,” said Bennett, a child from Oconto.

Valerie Juarez

The snow day also meant getting to spend some quality family time with siblings.

“This is my little sister, Elizabeth she’s two and she helped a lot [to] build a snowman. I loved hanging out with her because I always do,” said Isaac Rose.

Although the next snow day can not be predicted, it can be said that when it comes, the same amount of fun will be had.