Children escape house fire, pets rescued

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Two children and their pets are all right after a home caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 130 West Division Street at 2:47 a.m. after someone noticed a fire on a camera system.

Firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and fire coming from the home's kitchen.

Two children were asleep upstairs, but working smoke alarms were able to alert them.

Firefighters say one of the kids woke up their sibling to get out, but they weren't able to evacuate because there was so much smoke coming from the second floor.

The kids were able to use a fire escape ladder to get out of the home, and they should be all right.

Three dogs and a bunny had to be rescued. Two of the dogs were unconscious and had to be resuscitated with pet rescue masks and oxygen.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but they're currently on scene and making sure to contain any of the hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.