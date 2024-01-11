Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Children enjoying the winter weather

As much of northeast Wisconsin slows down during the first major blast of winter weather moves across the region, children are taking the opportunity and embracing the conditions by having fun.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 11:21:09-05

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — People felt the first major winter blast of the season across northeast Wisconsin Tuesday, but it's not stopping children from embracing it.

People in Ashwaubenon started the day by shoveling their sidewalks and driveways just as fast as the snow fell, but they also took a break to play in it.

Since temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark, children like 6-year-old McKenna Kaminski spent her morning outside playing in the snow by building her own personal snow fort.

"It's a lot of fun," McKenna said as she continued building her snow fort.

Public Works says if you live on a street in Brown County that hasn't been cleared, you can reach out to them, and they'll send a crew to try and clear it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!