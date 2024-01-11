Children enjoying the winter weather

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — People felt the first major winter blast of the season across northeast Wisconsin Tuesday, but it's not stopping children from embracing it.

People in Ashwaubenon started the day by shoveling their sidewalks and driveways just as fast as the snow fell, but they also took a break to play in it.

Since temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark, children like 6-year-old McKenna Kaminski spent her morning outside playing in the snow by building her own personal snow fort.

"It's a lot of fun," McKenna said as she continued building her snow fort.

Public Works says if you live on a street in Brown County that hasn't been cleared, you can reach out to them, and they'll send a crew to try and clear it.