Child recovering from two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF MARSHFIELD (NBC 26) — An Illinois mother has been cited after a two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on County Highway G near County Highway GG in the Township of Marshfield.

Authorities say the driver of the southbound vehicle on CTH G crossed the center line while trying to go around a curve and hit a northbound vehicle on County Highway G.

The southbound vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old woman from Illinois, and her 4-year-old child was a backseat passenger.

The child experienced a significant head injury and was later taken to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, and the mother experienced minor injuries and was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.

The northbound vehicle was driven by a 51-year-old man from St. Cloud, Wisconsin, and a 50-year-old woman was his passenger.

Both people were taken to St. Agnes Hospital to be checked.

The 26-year-old driver from Illinois was issued citations for operating a vehicle left of center causing injury and for operating a motor vehicle with a child aged 4-8 years old not in a proper restraint seat.

CTH G was shut down for approximately two and a half hours to allow for emergency vehicles to respond.

Assisting agencies included the St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud First Responders, Mt. Calvary EMS, Mt. Calvary Fire Department, and a City of Fond du Lac Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

