Child dies after being found unresponsive in pond

HARRISON (NBC 26) — A seven-year-old autistic child died after being found unresponsive in a pond in the Village of Harrison, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they first responded to a residence in the Village of Harrison for reports of a missing 7-year-old autistic child just before 4:30 p.m. of Saturday. The child went missing for around three to four minutes before being reported, according to deputies.

A deputy found the child unresponsive in a pond on the property. The child was removed from the pond and life saving measures were attempted. The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges are being filed.