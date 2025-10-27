Cherry Street to close for repairs this week in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in downtown Green Bay will encounter lane closures this week as pavement repair work gets underway.
The City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works will close two stretches of Cherry Street starting Monday, October 27, 2025, through Friday, October 31, 2025.
📍 Closure Locations
- North Jefferson Street to the alley east of North Jefferson Street
- North Madison Street to North Monroe Avenue
🚗 Detour Information
- No official detour will be posted.
- Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes ahead of time and allow for extra travel time.
- Access to homes and businesses in the work zones will be maintained.
⚠️ What Drivers Should Know
- All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
- Motorists should use caution in the work area and anticipate possible backups.
Pavement repairs aim to improve driving conditions and extend the life of downtown roadways.
Pro Tip: If you often travel Cherry Street, consider routes via Main Street, Walnut Street, or Madison Street to avoid delays.