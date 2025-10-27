Cherry Street to close for repairs this week in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in downtown Green Bay will encounter lane closures this week as pavement repair work gets underway.

The City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works will close two stretches of Cherry Street starting Monday, October 27, 2025, through Friday, October 31, 2025.

📍 Closure Locations

North Jefferson Street to the alley east of North Jefferson Street North Madison Street to North Monroe Avenue

🚗 Detour Information

No official detour will be posted.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes ahead of time and allow for extra travel time.

Access to homes and businesses in the work zones will be maintained.

⚠️ What Drivers Should Know