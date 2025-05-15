Cellcom customers affected by outage

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cellcom customers across northeast Wisconsin might be dealing with phone issues this morning.

According to a post to social media, SMS messaging and voice services seem to be impacted.

Voice services remain unavailable, and while teams say they are making progress to fix the issue, they do not have a confirmed timeline for full restoration.

However, if you do need to call 911, emergency services are still available and working.

Data services, iMessaging and RCS messaging are also unaffected.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.