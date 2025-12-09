Cellcom customers affected by early morning outage

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you’re having trouble using your phone or other mobile devices this morning, you’re not alone.

Reports of outages began appearing just after midnight on the website DownDetector, which tracks user-submitted problems with internet and phone providers. The issues appear to be impacting Cellcom customers, in some cases preventing calls from going through.

NBC 26 has reached out to Cellcom to learn how many customers are affected and when the issue is expected to be resolved.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. Stay with NBC 26 on-air, online, and on social media for the latest developments.