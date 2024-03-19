Celebrating Hotel Northland's rich history

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of Green Bay's most iconic spots turns a century old this week, and even though the Hotel Northland building was once transformed into senior-living space and eventually sat vacant for years, its renewed lease on life is going strong with its intended purpose—a hotel.

Property managers have decided to keep a lot of its original charm, as it made the list of historic places.

As the spot Vince Lombardi delivered his first news conference and a place where then-Senator John F. Kennedy once stayed while campaigning for president, property managers felt it would be a shame to tear it down and start over.

So, they decided to go big and kept a lot of its original 1920's charm, and they updated the hotel with modern amenities like the Alleyway where people can host special events or enjoy a tasty meal at Poke the Bear.

Hotel Northland Director of Sales and Marketing, Brandon Flitter, said he hopes to see a big turnout for tonight's century celebration.

"We hear so many great stories here, and I just love to be part of that - not only the stories that were years ago, but there are so many stories to come. So, as people talk about the events they've had here whether it's a birthday or a wedding or a corporate event, there are so many memorable moments in Green Bay's history and in Wisconsin's history," Flitter said.

Flitter said people will get a passport when they arrive, and they'll get a stamp every place they visit along their tour.

Flitter says they'll get a special prize once they've completed the entire tour of the hotel.

If you'd like to attend tonight's event, it goes from 5:00 to 8:00, and it's open to the public.

If you can't make it tonight, but you'd still like to take part in the celebration, another special party with a 1920's theme is happening Sept. 20, but that is a paid event where some of the proceeds will benefit a local non-profit group.

